UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after buying an additional 134,575 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $450.45 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $450.55. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.04.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.