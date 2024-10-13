Perpetual Ltd Buys New Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SW. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SW opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.13.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.97%.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.