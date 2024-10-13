Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UBS opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

