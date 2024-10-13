Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $434.98 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $436.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,562,182. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

