Wedmont Private Capital Sells 350 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

SMH stock opened at $256.69 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

