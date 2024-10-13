Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 379,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,508,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,091,000 after acquiring an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,954,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

