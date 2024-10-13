Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 88.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

