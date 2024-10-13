Wedmont Private Capital Invests $427,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $176.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

