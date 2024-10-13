Wedmont Private Capital Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $211.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average is $199.24. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

