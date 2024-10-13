Cwm LLC Purchases 50,232 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,232 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS PJAN opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

