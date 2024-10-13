Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 120 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $367,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,957.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,270 shares of company stock worth $3,571,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

EA opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.