Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 409.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average of $173.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.26 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.