Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kyndryl by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $24.79 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

