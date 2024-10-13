Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

