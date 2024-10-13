Wedmont Private Capital Has $441,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

COO stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.