American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 4,165.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,600 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.13% of American Healthcare REIT worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,337,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $20,381,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

