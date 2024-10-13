Cwm LLC Buys 134,656 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 26,096.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,656 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter.

BALT stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $671.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

