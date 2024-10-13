Cwm LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,473,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

