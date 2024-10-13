Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $192.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.