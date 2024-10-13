Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after buying an additional 665,633 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Onsemi by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,608,000 after acquiring an additional 201,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Benchmark upped their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

