Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 162.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 110.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $17,323,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $194.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.13.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

