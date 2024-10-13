Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $277,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day moving average of $149.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.27%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

