Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,997,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,349,000 after acquiring an additional 360,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,903,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,464.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 212,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $21,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.73.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

