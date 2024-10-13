Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 286.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 227.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 166.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $2,050,260.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,197.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $2,050,260.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,197.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,832 shares of company stock worth $11,360,630 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

