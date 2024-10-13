Wedmont Private Capital Invests $344,000 in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.94 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,202,784.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,920,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,747.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,920,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,125 shares of company stock worth $13,178,494. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.