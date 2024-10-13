Wedmont Private Capital Buys 162 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hologic were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

