Wedmont Private Capital Buys 242 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $53.15 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.