Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 329.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:C opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

