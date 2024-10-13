Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,066,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

NYSE BURL opened at $252.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $282.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.03 and its 200 day moving average is $233.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $619,599. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

