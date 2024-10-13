Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

