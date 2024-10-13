Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $223.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile



FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

