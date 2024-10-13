Cwm LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 37.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $83.49 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

