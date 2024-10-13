Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

