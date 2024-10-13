Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $267,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $37.96 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.