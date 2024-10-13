Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.