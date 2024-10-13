Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after buying an additional 110,551 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after buying an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 366.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

