The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $117.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

