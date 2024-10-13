Wedmont Private Capital Buys 21,346 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,049 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

