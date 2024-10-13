Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 81 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CDW were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 33,447.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.