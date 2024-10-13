Cwm LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 38,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 51,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.