Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $269,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $95.03 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.