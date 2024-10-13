Cwm LLC Acquires 18,527 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

