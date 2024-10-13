Cwm LLC Acquires 37,294 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

