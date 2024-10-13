Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.