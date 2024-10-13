Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,611 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBJA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 104.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

XBJA stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.