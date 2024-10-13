Cwm LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $474.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $483.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

