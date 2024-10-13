Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 3,682 Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1,980.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXE stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

