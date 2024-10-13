Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,795 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

