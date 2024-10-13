Cwm LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

XSMO stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $467.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.