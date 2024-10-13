Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,947 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 323,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 105,126 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

YYY stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.